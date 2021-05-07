UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aimed Rising Temperature, Watermelons Sale Surged

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:29 PM

Aimed rising temperature, watermelons sale surged

The sale of juicy watermelons, a summer-specialty nutritious fruit, has witnessed surge in sale in Islamabad due to rising temperatures during Holy month of Ramazan despite comparatively high prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The sale of juicy watermelons, a summer-specialty nutritious fruit, has witnessed surge in sale in Islamabad due to rising temperatures during Holy month of Ramazan despite comparatively high prices.

Watermelon is enriched with nutrients i.e. vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids, said Dr Javed Iqbal Kanjal.

He said it's water content can help us to keep hydrated and juice is full of good electrolytes which helps us to prevent from heat stroke.

Watermelon is also frequently used to make a variety of salads, most notably fruit salads.

An official of Agriculture Department Punjab in telephonic conversation with APP said, Watermelon produced in Pakistan from early April to mid June.

Pakistan ranks 30th in watermelon production and its share is only 0.

3 percent in the whole world. Watermelons grow best on saline sandy loam or slit loam soils and between 18 C o and 35 C during growing season.

Watermelons are sold in road side markets and farmers markets of Islamabad. An important consideration in successful marketing is to have adequate facilities for transporting the crop to market outlets. Production of seedless watermelon is almost same as seeded watermelon except some differences.

Watermelon fruit is available in many sizes, shapes, and colors. The shapes vary from round to oblong, with colors ranging from light green to almost black.

The fruit skin color can be solid, striped, or marbled. The edible portion of the flesh can be yellow, pink, pink-red, bright red, or deep red.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Punjab Water Agriculture Road Sale Same April June Market From Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.