UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Postgraduate Programmes Results

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

AIOU announces postgraduate programmes results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of postgraduate programmes offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The result includes eight PhD, sixteen MPhil, four MS, thirteen MSc, MPA (Executive), MBA Executive (New Scheme), 1.5/ 2 year MBA (New Scheme) and three MA programmes.

According to the university, the results of MSc Mass Communication and MA urdu are also included in this announcement. Results are available online on the university (www.aiou.edu.pk). Results cards are also being dispatched to the students.

Moreover, results of matriculation, intermediate, BA, Associate Degree, B Ed and Diploma programs have, already, been announced. Furthermore, matriculation and intermediate results for overseas Pakistanis have, also, been announced.

Moreover, admissions for the programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester are in progress.

The deadline for the submission of admission application for matriculation, intermediate and I Com programs is September 6, while deadline for merit based programs is August 23 including PhD, M Phil, MBA/MPA programmes.

It is pertinent to mention here that key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university have been digitalised. Therefore, all results of the previous semester have been announced before the commencement of admissions in the next semester. Previously, manual entry and compilation caused late announcement of the results which often resulted into extension in admission dates of the subsequent semester.

However, digitalisation of the university has led to efficient management of all activities within the timeframe defined by the university's academic Calendar.

Related Topics

Progress Allama Iqbal Open University August September 2020 All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

36 minutes ago
 Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit to Austria

51 minutes ago
 Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated “Probiotics Research Lab” in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.