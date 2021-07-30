AIOU announces postgraduate programmes results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of postgraduate programmes offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The result includes eight PhD, sixteen MPhil, four MS, thirteen MSc, MPA (Executive), MBA Executive (New Scheme), 1.5/ 2 year MBA (New Scheme) and three MA programmes.

According to the university, the results of MSc Mass Communication and MA urdu are also included in this announcement. Results are available online on the university (www.aiou.edu.pk). Results cards are also being dispatched to the students.

Moreover, results of matriculation, intermediate, BA, Associate Degree, B Ed and Diploma programs have, already, been announced. Furthermore, matriculation and intermediate results for overseas Pakistanis have, also, been announced.

Moreover, admissions for the programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester are in progress.

The deadline for the submission of admission application for matriculation, intermediate and I Com programs is September 6, while deadline for merit based programs is August 23 including PhD, M Phil, MBA/MPA programmes.

It is pertinent to mention here that key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university have been digitalised. Therefore, all results of the previous semester have been announced before the commencement of admissions in the next semester. Previously, manual entry and compilation caused late announcement of the results which often resulted into extension in admission dates of the subsequent semester.

However, digitalisation of the university has led to efficient management of all activities within the timeframe defined by the university's academic Calendar.