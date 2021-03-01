UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Results Of Graduate, Post Graduate ,diplomas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:10 PM

AIOU announces results of graduate, post graduate ,diplomas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday announced results of graduate, post graduate and diploma programs offered in autumn 2020 semester. Furthermore, the university has uploaded results of PhD, M Phil/MS, MSc, MPA, MBA, BS and of two diploma programs, a press release said. result cards have been dispatched to the students.

Moreover, admission for programs offered in 2nd phase of Spring 2021 semester including BA (Associate Degree), MA/M Sc and 1.5/2.5/ 4-year B Ed programs are in progress. Prospectuses and admissions forms of all of these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). It is mandatory to submit online application to get admission in any of these programs. The deadline for the submission of online application forms is March 25.

