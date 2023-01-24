UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Scholarships For Deserving Students

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced to continue offering different scholarships and fee concession schemes to deserving students across the country.

AIOU, as a prestigious national educational institution is striving hard to provide quality educational facilities to the Pakistani population and particularly its underprivileged and marginalized strata located in the far-flung areas of the country.

In this regard, AIOU is providing scholarships, fee concession and financial assistance schemes so that no one is deprived of education owing to a lack of financial resources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is playing its due role in the process of national progress and development by providing free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, merged districts (former FATA) and GB.

Moreover, AIOU has decided to continue offering different scholarships and fee concession schemes to prisoners, transgenders, dropout girls and children of martyrs.

To utilize these schemes, deserving candidates are required to contact their respective regional offices to get admission to the programs offered during the ongoing first phase of the spring 2023 semester.

The last date for admissions to matriculation and FA programs is 21st February, while the last date for admissions to BS, MPhil and PhD (face-to-face) programs is 15th February.

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed FATA Education Progress Allama Iqbal Open University February

More Stories From Pakistan

