AIOU Creating Archives Of Intellectuals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University is creating intellectual archives to guide the new generation and connect them with history.

In this context interviews of Iftikhar Arif, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and Kishwar Naheed will be recorded in first spell", said senior advisor, Centre of Excellence, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir in a meeting of "Review and Publication Committee" of Iqbal Chair on Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts.

The meeting was chaired by the head Iqbal Chair, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and other members of the meeting included Dr. Yusuf Khushk, Khurshid Nadeem, Hameed Shahid, Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar, Prof. Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir said that 7 books of Sirat-ul-Nabi have been published.

He further added that the initiative of publishing books and recording interviews of intellectuals will continue till the largest archives of Pakistan are established in the AIOU.

The draft of two books of Iqbal Chair on Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts, "Tasawwur e Pakistan" and "Rast Iqdaam" was presented in the meeting, members formed a review committee based on three experts to review the draft of the two books by consensus.

The committee includes Nadeem Khurshid, Hameed Shahid, and Prof. Dr. Salim Mazhar. It was decided that the books would be published after revising both drafts. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that the topics of both books were chosen keeping in mind the journey to the creation of Pakistan.

The book "Tasawwur e Pakistan" is written by Fateh Muhammad Malik while the other book "Rast Iqdaam" is written by Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel.

