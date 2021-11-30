AIOU ensures merit, transparency policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strictly ensures merit and transparency in all of its key academic and administrative affairs including expansion and strengthening of university infrastructure, human resource management and recruitment as well as provision of facilities for the students.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU while addressing the participants of inaugural ceremony of 'Health Care Centre'.

He, further, added that all human beings are answerable to Allah and if any violation of rules is proved in any of university affairs during his tenure, he would present himself for accountability. Criticism for the sake of criticism and baseless accusations will not be tolerated.

However, positive criticism aimed at bringing reforms and improvement will be welcomed. Defamation notices will be served to all negative elements who are impeding the process of progress and development of the university and hence doing injustice to millions of poor students enrolled in various programs of the university.

Moreover, it was his deep desire that university health care center must provide emergency medical services during the night to university employees residing in the university colony, therefore, the center has been upgraded and medical facilities have been further strengthened and a senior medical officer will be appointed soon. Male and female wards have been established in the health care center as well as operation theater, laboratory and dispensary.

After the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum took round and visited various sections along with Raja Umar Younis, Dr Zaiba Hameed and Project Director, Sharif Ullah. The center was upgraded within a very short period upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor.