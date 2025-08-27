Open Menu

AIOU Exams To Start From Sep 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to start its examinations for all programs of Spring-2025 from September 01, 2025.

Spokesman of regional directorate said here on Wednesday that students have been advised to download their roll number slips from their CMS portal.

He said that the students wishing to change their examination centers could submit applications through their CMS portal up to August 29, 2025.

Timely downloading of roll number slips and submission of center-change requests is imperative to avoid any inconvenience, he added.

