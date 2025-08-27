WASA Directed For Early Completion Of ADP Schemes
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed WASA officers for early completion of Annual Development Program (ADP) schemes to provide permanent solution to sewerage problems.
He expressed these views while receiving a briefing from the consultant agency NESPAK. He said that only verified pipes and approved designs would be used in all construction works to ensure sustainability and efficiency.
He said that pace of work on developmental schemes would be accelerated to deliver quality sewerage operations to the public. He said that NESPAK would carry out strict monitoring of the construction process and ensure complete compliance with approved designs and specifications.
He instructed WASA’s Quality Control Department not to compromise on the standards of pipes being laid and said that both small and large pipes must fully meet quality benchmarks to protect the integrity of the projects.
He said that construction work would be carried out vigorously. No compromise would be made on the quality of material and construction standards under any circumstances, he added.
Director Construction West Farooq Najeeb and Director Construction East Ali Ahmad were also present on the occasion.
