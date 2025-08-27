CM reaches Shahdara to review flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Shahdara to personally review the flood situation in the Ravi River, here on Wednesday.

The CM inspected the water level at Shahdara Ravi Bridge and examined the safety embankments and other precautionary measures in place. She reviewed protective measures taken to safeguard nearby populations.

She was also briefed on the potential water flow in the Ravi River and the precautionary steps being implemented by the administration.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the administration and all relevant departments engaged in rescue and relief operations to expedite the evacuation of residents and livestock from river-crossing areas to ensure their safety.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore gave the chief minister a detailed briefing on the prevailing flood situation as well as the post-flood challenges in affected areas.