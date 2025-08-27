Open Menu

Agri Varsity Swat Senate Approves Surplus Budget Of Over Rs. 656 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Agri varsity Swat senate approves surplus budget of over Rs. 656 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The fourth senate meeting of Agriculture University Swat chaired by Provincial Minister for Agriculture here Wednesday approved surplus budget of Rs. 656 million.

Senate meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sultan Room Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Swat Prof. Dr. Dawood Jan, Special Secretary Agriculture Syed Muhammad Sohail, Director Finance Higher education Commission Islamabad, Samina Durrani, Additional Secretary Finance, Arshad Ali, Additional Secretary Higher Education Javed Iqbal, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Deputy Secretary Establishment, Muhammad Tariq, Advisor Establishment and Finance University of Agriculture Swat Akbar Khan besides senate members.

During the meeting, the surplus budget of over Rs. 656 million for the fiscal year 2025-26 was thoroughly reviewed and unanimously approved. Other agenda items included special programs, various scholarship schemes, annual performance report, future planning, and third-party audit report. Senate appreciated the overall performance of the university and also reviewed the ongoing development schemes.

