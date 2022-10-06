AIOU extends admission deadline till Oct. 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for the programs offered in the second phase of Autumn 2022 semester till October 18, 2022.

According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, the date of admissions has been extended to facilitate those students who have not been able to submit the forms due to various reasons.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has approved the extension of the admission date till 18th October and said that it is our national responsibility to facilitate Pakistani youth who is eager to be educated to earn respectable livelihood.

It is pertinent to mention here that admission in BS (Face to face) program is closed and date has not been extended.

Admission date has been extended for Programs offered in the second phase include Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), ADE, B.Ed, BS (ODL), Post Graduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses.

Admission form and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk. And admission form can be submitted through online mode only.