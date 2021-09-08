UrduPoint.com

AIOU Introduces 5 Diploma Programmes To Empower Unemployed Youth

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

AIOU introduces 5 diploma programmes to empower unemployed youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced five diploma programmes to empower unemployed youth of Pakistan enabling them to earn respectable livelihood for themselves and their families.

According to AIOU, these programmes are expected to meet market needs besides providing excellent employment opportunities to Pakistani youth.

These programmes include Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Environmental Health and Protection, Gender and Women Studies and Supply Chain Management.

In the contemporary times, there is a dire need of providing skillful human resources in the interlinked fields of industry and marketing for the progress and development of our country.

These 1- year diploma programmes will equip Pakistani youth with basic skills and expertise to be engaged and serve in local as well as global markets.

Prospective candidates can apply online till October 18, 2021. Admission application forms and prospectuses are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Minimum eligibility criterion is 14 year education (BA/B Sc/BBA/ B Com/ 2 year Associate Degree) from any HEC recognized higher education institution with minimum 45 percent aggregate score.

Moreover, admissions are also in progress for 6 month certificate courses including Arabic Language, Librarianship, Literacy and Non Formal Education, French Online, Quranic dictionary and Public Health. For any further information, candidates may call university helpline at 468112-111-051.

