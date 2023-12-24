Open Menu

AIOU Organizes Event For Christmas Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A Christmas celebration function was organized at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for Christian workers.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood said that all the prophets have taught love, tolerance, forgiveness and justice, while today in our society, instead of brotherhood and love, we are living with hatred and disgust with each other.

Dr Nasir said, let's pledge that we will not do what our conscience forbids us to do. He said that most of us have to change ourselves for the establishment of a beautiful society.

The Chief Guest of the event was Father, Aamir Yaqoob of Khatun Fatima Church, Islamabad. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umar Yunis, Additional Registrar Bibi Yasmin, Director Coordination and Follow-up, Dr Syed Aamir Shah, representatives of the Employees Welfare Association and around 120 Christian employees of AIOU participated.

Christmas cake was cut in the ceremony, all prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and good wishes were expressed for the Christian community on this occasion.

Pastor Shiraz read selected verses from the Bible and highlighted the importance of inter-faith harmony, national security and welfare of the human society. The event was jointly organized by the Employees Welfare Association and Director Works.

Dr Nasir Mahmood further said that all employees in the institution have equal rights irrespective of their gender and religion. Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour.

