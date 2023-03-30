UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Pak-Azerbaijan Relations

March 30, 2023

AIOU organizes seminar on Pak-Azerbaijan relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):The Ambassador of Azerbaijan Kazar Farhadov in Pakistan on Thursday said Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly Muslim countries connected by historical, cultural, religious, geographical and political ties.

While expressing his views at a seminar on The Founding role of Heydar Aliyev in development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations held at Allama Iqbal Open University, he said that Azerbaijan supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir dispute and demanded the solution of the dispute in line with the United Nation's resolutions.

The ambassador reiterated his resolve to further enhance economic ties with Pakistan and support for each others at global fora including UNO and OIC.

Talking about the need of a workforce in Azerbaijan, he said that Azerbaijan sought skilled and experienced people from Pakistan, particularly in the field of information technology and pharma.

"Azerbaijani people especially students are very interested in learning about Pakistani language and culture and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad is trying to provide all possible facilities to the citizens of Pakistan," he said.

He expressed his desire for cooperation between AIOU and the universities of Azerbaijan in the field of languages ??and history to train the new generation of Azerbaijan.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that Pakistan was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan's independence in 1991 and diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.

He said that Allama Iqbal Open University can further strengthen the relationship between the two brotherly countries through educational cooperation.

AIOU has spread its operations across the globe, the people of Azerbaijan can get online education from AIOU.

Chairman, Department of Mass Communication, Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz and Asad Munir thanked Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Hazra Farhadov for delivering a lecture in the seminar.

