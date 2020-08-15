UrduPoint.com
AIOU Playing Key Role In Promotion Of Research, Education: VC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:56 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) besides playing a pivotal role in promotion of education, is also making all out efforts on advancement of research culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) besides playing a pivotal role in promotion of education, is also making all out efforts on advancement of research culture in the country.

The university had a distinction of publishing 20 research journals in different disciplines, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has said .

While sharing his views on the recent up-gradation of "Journal of Arabic Research" from annual to bi-annual on the recommendation of its Editorial board, he said "The essence of research lies in development of society, and hence, researchers need to identify research problems which may find solutions to economic, political, social, cultural, strategic, and other problems, the nation faces".

He urged upon researchers, especially students and teachers of the AIOU to use modern approaches in research and besides intra-disciplinary topics they should work on inter-disciplinary areas, which according to him warrant more attention in the present age.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Journal of Arabic Research is an HEC recognized "Y" category journal published by the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies of the University.

He said that AIOU was playing a key role in promotion of research culture in the country.

The university publishes 20 research journals in different subject areas ranging from natural sciences, to social sciences and humanities.

The university provides a conducive research environment to its students and teachers by facilitating research investigations/ projects and giving research incentive awards to its faculty members, and also sponsoring the best theses of its students, he said.

