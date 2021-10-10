UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Award Cash Prizes To Winners Of Independence Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

AIOU to award cash prizes to winners of Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing prize distribution ceremony to award cash prizes to the winners of Independence Day celebration competitions on October 12,2021 in the university auditorium.

According to a press release, AIOU has celebrated Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest to keep its tradition alive. However, the Independence Day celebrations were unique in the sense that these were not only limited to August 14, 2021 but the entire month of August witnessed a diverse range of activities exhibiting a deep sense of patriotism and recognition of real value of independence.

The wide range of activities included consciousness raising walks, special seminars, competitions of patriotic songs, speeches, quiz competitions, paintings and essay writing competitions which not only highlighted significance of freedom but also commemorated sacrifices made by the leaders and masses during the freedom fighting movement to achieve an independent homeland for the Muslims of Indo Pak Subcontinent.

Rana Tariq Javed, Director, Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services informed that all the position holders of said above competitions, have been informed to participate in the ceremony via SMS, telephone calls and emails.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the session while deans, principal officers and academia and employees have been invited to attend the ceremony. A documentary based on August celebrations will also be presented for the audience.

Related Topics

Independence Allama Iqbal Open University August October SMS Muslim All

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.