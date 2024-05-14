AIOU To Close Admissions Today
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) closes its admissions for the Semester Spring, 2024 today (Wednesday, May 15).
The admission forms, prospectus and other details about offered programs are available on the university website aiou.edu.pk, said a press release on Tuesday.
The students can either visit the nearest regional office or call the university's helpline 051-111 112 468 for any information.
