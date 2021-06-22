UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Hold Face To Face Programs Examinations From July 1st

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:40 PM

AIOU to hold face to face programs examinations from July 1st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Final examinations of BS, MSc, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D. (Face to Face) programs offered by the Faculty of Science, Allama Iqbal Open University will commence from July 1.

According to the Examination Department of AIOU, the date sheet and roll number slips are available on AIOU's official website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll Number Slips have also been dispatched to the students.

Examination department is conducting these exams with the collaboration of concerned departments to ensure transparency.

The duties of the examiners will be performed by the faculty members and to declare the results timely, it has also been decided that the papers of face-to-face programs will also be checked by AIOU faculty members.

On the special instructions of VC, AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, invigilation staff has been directed to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures issued for Covid-19. Wearing masks in the examination hall is mandatory for both the students and examination staff.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University July From

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

22 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

34 minutes ago

Rain continues to blight World Test final

19 minutes ago

Four kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria

20 minutes ago

Russian Central Election Commission Faces Cyberatt ..

20 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.