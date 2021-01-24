UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Uploads Assignments Marks On The Website

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

AIOU uploads assignments marks on the website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded assignments marks of programs offered in semester Spring 2020 including master's and B.Ed programs on the university website.

According to the University, students enrolled in these programs are instructed to verify their marks for timely correction(s), if required.

Moreover, admission confirmation process has been completed for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, intermediate, B Ed, BS and post graduate programs.

Books have also been dispatched to the students of matriculation, intermediate and B Ed programs while books are being dispatched to BS and post graduate programs.

Director Admissions informed that Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum has instructed to complete admission confirmation process on the urgent basis and admission department was working ceaselessly to achieve the target.

He further informed that admission confirmation process for BA programs would be completed by next week.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.