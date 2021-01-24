AIOU uploads assignments marks on the website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded assignments marks of programs offered in semester Spring 2020 including master's and B.Ed programs on the university website.

According to the University, students enrolled in these programs are instructed to verify their marks for timely correction(s), if required.

Moreover, admission confirmation process has been completed for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, intermediate, B Ed, BS and post graduate programs.

Books have also been dispatched to the students of matriculation, intermediate and B Ed programs while books are being dispatched to BS and post graduate programs.

Director Admissions informed that Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum has instructed to complete admission confirmation process on the urgent basis and admission department was working ceaselessly to achieve the target.

He further informed that admission confirmation process for BA programs would be completed by next week.