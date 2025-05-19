Air ambulance service on motorways underway: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that efforts are currently underway to introduce Air Ambulance Service on Motorways and National Highways across the country.

He added that this facility was aimed to ensure that those injured in traffic accidents can be transported to hospitals in the shortest possible time.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Expo Center following the conclusion of the Kazan Forum at Tatarstan, said a press release issued on Monday.

The minister pointed out that Kazan's development model was highly impressive and offers valuable insights that can be adopted across various sectors in Pakistan. He highlighted the efficiency of Air Ambulance Service in Kazan, noting that such initiatives could greatly aid Pakistan in establishing similar services, fostering mutual learning and experience-sharing between the two countries.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that the high mortality rate resulting from road accidents during travel was a matter of serious concern and it is the Government’s responsibility to ensure that the injured ones are promptly transported to nearby medical facilities.

He added that continuous improvements are being made in Pakistan's transportation infrastructure and efforts are underway to raise public awareness about e-tagging and other automated facilities.

The Minister described the Kazan Forum as beneficial for Pakistan, particularly in the context of advancements in the Communications Sector through collaboration among participating countries. He underscored the importance of enhancing land connectivity from Pakistan to Central Asian States and mentioned that productive discussions took place on this front during the Kazan Forum.

In their visit to the Expo Center, Kazan, Minister for Communications and the Pakistani delegation were briefed on the operational procedures and supporting infrastructure of Air Ambulance Service.