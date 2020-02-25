UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in federal capital

The air quality in the federal capital on Tuesday was unhealthy for sensitive groups as the ambient pollutants were above the permissible limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The air quality in the Federal capital on Tuesday was unhealthy for sensitive groups as the ambient pollutants were above the permissible limits.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) daily air quality report, the hazardous environmental pollutant of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was above the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

The PM2.5 ratio in air was recorded 39.33 microgrammes per meter cube (ug/m3) whereas the NEQS allows 35ug/m3 presence in the atmosphere. However, PM2.5 was also above the World Health Organization (WHO) 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The people with respiratory, heart disease and children were the sensitive groups most at risk during such level of pollution in the ambience.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 28.3 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and 30.5 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was moderate today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World From Blood

Recent Stories

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in It ..

13 seconds ago

Egyptian Government Extends Condolences Over Forme ..

14 seconds ago

Italy Registers First Coronavirus Case in South of ..

15 seconds ago

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

1 minute ago

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Bloc ..

3 minutes ago

Integrated efforts imperative to combat menace of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.