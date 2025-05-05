APHC Hails Ashraf Sehrai As Icon Of Plebiscite Voice On Martyrdom Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Monday paid glowing tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, on his fourth martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who challenged India’s illegal occupation and political injustice in IIOJK for decades, died in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021.
The APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar, said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was icon and a symbol of resistance and embodiment of sacrifice.
He said Ashraf Sehrai’ s life, sacrifices and struggle are a role model for coming generations of Kashmir.
He said the best way to pay tribute to the iconic leader is to follow his teachings and fulfill his justice mission.
The APHC said Ashraf Sehrai and other martyrs will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for their sacrifices for the freedom cause.
The spokesman said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region, urging the United Nations to take solid steps for the peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute. The statement also urged people to unite for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
He said, Hindutva-driven India’s BJP government and its proxy in IIOJK are directly responsible for Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death and the extrajudicial killing of five youths in Bandipora, Kupwara, Uri and Kulgam areas, which once again proved that the BJP government is hell-bent on targeting the freedom-loving Kashmiri leadership.
The civil society members in Srinagar also paid tributes to the martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and expressed solidarity with his family and the families of other martyrs and detainees.
Ashraf Sehrai was booked under draconian Public Safety Act, on July 12, 2020 after his arrest from Srinagar and shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. He was slowly poisoned in the jail. His condition deteriorated in jail and was not given timely access to doctor.
He was only shifted to a hospital in Jammu on May 04 where he died the next day. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition.
Ashraf Sehrai’ s son, Junaid Sehrai, who also rejected Indian occupation of the motherland and its state terrorism, was also martyred by the Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Srinagar May, 2020.
On the other hand, the APHCAJK convenor, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed But and others while paying homage to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Kashmiris will continue to see him as an icon of resistance against Indian occupation.
They said the martyred leader will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for his sacrifices for the freedom cause.
APHCAJK leader, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar maintained that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai devoted his entire life to the Kashmiris’ freedom and sacrificed everything including his own life and his beloved son for the noble cause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed1 minute ago
-
APHC hails Ashraf Sehrai as icon of plebiscite voice on martyrdom anniversary1 minute ago
-
Pakistan committed to regional peace, but any aggression to be responded forcefully: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on official visit1 hour ago
-
Pak Army gives befitting response to Indian unprovoked firing along LoC9 hours ago
-
In-camera session on National Security underway10 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of writer Kamal Pasha10 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspect charged with killing brother11 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspected drug peddlers, motorbike lifters11 hours ago
-
Hajj operation: 98pc official pilgrims issued visas11 hours ago
-
Meena Majeed terms “She Power” program as revolutionary step for Balochistan's girls11 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Deputy High Commission celebrates Bengali New year11 hours ago