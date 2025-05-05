APHC hails Ashraf Sehrai as icon of plebiscite voice on martyrdom anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Monday paid glowing tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, on his fourth martyrdom anniversary in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who challenged India’s illegal occupation and political injustice in IIOJK for decades, died in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021.

The APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar, said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was icon and a symbol of resistance and embodiment of sacrifice.

He said Ashraf Sehrai’ s life, sacrifices and struggle are a role model for coming generations of Kashmir.

He said the best way to pay tribute to the iconic leader is to follow his teachings and fulfill his justice mission.

The APHC said Ashraf Sehrai and other martyrs will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for their sacrifices for the freedom cause.

The spokesman said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region, urging the United Nations to take solid steps for the peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute. The statement also urged people to unite for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said, Hindutva-driven India’s BJP government and its proxy in IIOJK are directly responsible for Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial death and the extrajudicial killing of five youths in Bandipora, Kupwara, Uri and Kulgam areas, which once again proved that the BJP government is hell-bent on targeting the freedom-loving Kashmiri leadership.

The civil society members in Srinagar also paid tributes to the martyred senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and expressed solidarity with his family and the families of other martyrs and detainees.

Ashraf Sehrai was booked under draconian Public Safety Act, on July 12, 2020 after his arrest from Srinagar and shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. He was slowly poisoned in the jail. His condition deteriorated in jail and was not given timely access to doctor.

He was only shifted to a hospital in Jammu on May 04 where he died the next day. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition.

Ashraf Sehrai’ s son, Junaid Sehrai, who also rejected Indian occupation of the motherland and its state terrorism, was also martyred by the Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Srinagar May, 2020.

On the other hand, the APHCAJK convenor, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed But and others while paying homage to Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Kashmiris will continue to see him as an icon of resistance against Indian occupation.

They said the martyred leader will continue to live in the Kashmiris’ hearts for his sacrifices for the freedom cause.

APHCAJK leader, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar maintained that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai devoted his entire life to the Kashmiris’ freedom and sacrificed everything including his own life and his beloved son for the noble cause.