UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) A United Nations judge, Lydia Mugambe, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison by a UK court for human trafficking and modern slavery offenses.

British media reported that Oxford Crown Court convicted the 50-year-old Ugandan judge, who also serves on the High Court of Uganda, for luring a woman from Uganda to the UK under false promises of a good job and then forcing her to work as a domestic servant without pay.

Charges and conviction

Mugambe was found guilty of knowingly keeping a woman in conditions of modern slavery, which is illegal under UK law. In March, she was charged with violating British immigration laws, facilitating travel for exploitation, forced labor, and intimidating witnesses.

During the trial, the court heard that Mugambe deprived her victim of legal employment rights, subjected her to continuous pressure and fear, and exploited her position of power.

The judge also noted that Mugambe showed no remorse for her actions.

Influence and forged documents

Court documents revealed that Mugambe used fake documents to obtain a UK visa for the victim through John Mugyirwa, Uganda’s former Deputy High Commissioner to the UK. In exchange for this assistance, Mugambe reportedly offered Mugyirwa legal support in an ongoing court case against him in Uganda.

However, due to diplomatic immunity, John Mugyirwa was not included in the trial.

Victim’s fears and Police statement

The victim, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, stated that she remains afraid to return to Uganda, citing Mugambe’s significant influence in the country.

UK police praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and urged other victims of modern slavery to report their cases and seek justice.