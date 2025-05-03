Open Menu

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe Sentenced To Over Six Years In UK Prison For Exploitation

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation  

Oxford Crown Court convicted the 50-year-old Ugandan judge, who also serves on High Court of Uganda, for luring a woman from Uganda to UK under false promises of a good job and then forcing her to work as a domestic servant without pay

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) A United Nations judge, Lydia Mugambe, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison by a UK court for human trafficking and modern slavery offenses.

British media reported that Oxford Crown Court convicted the 50-year-old Ugandan judge, who also serves on the High Court of Uganda, for luring a woman from Uganda to the UK under false promises of a good job and then forcing her to work as a domestic servant without pay.

Charges and conviction

Mugambe was found guilty of knowingly keeping a woman in conditions of modern slavery, which is illegal under UK law. In March, she was charged with violating British immigration laws, facilitating travel for exploitation, forced labor, and intimidating witnesses.

During the trial, the court heard that Mugambe deprived her victim of legal employment rights, subjected her to continuous pressure and fear, and exploited her position of power.

The judge also noted that Mugambe showed no remorse for her actions.

Influence and forged documents

Court documents revealed that Mugambe used fake documents to obtain a UK visa for the victim through John Mugyirwa, Uganda’s former Deputy High Commissioner to the UK. In exchange for this assistance, Mugambe reportedly offered Mugyirwa legal support in an ongoing court case against him in Uganda.

However, due to diplomatic immunity, John Mugyirwa was not included in the trial.

Victim’s fears and Police statement

The victim, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, stated that she remains afraid to return to Uganda, citing Mugambe’s significant influence in the country.

UK police praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and urged other victims of modern slavery to report their cases and seek justice.

Related Topics

UK Police United Nations Exchange Immunity Job Oxford Uganda March Visa Women Media From Court Employment

Recent Stories

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

3 minutes ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

4 hours ago
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

4 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

4 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From World