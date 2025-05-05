Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Health expert Monday warned of rising food poisoning and intestinal infection cases due to contaminated food and rotten fruits, stressing the need for public awareness on healthy and hygienic food practices.

Talking to a private news channel, a family Physician Dr Sadia Khalid explained that the current weather conditions are conducive to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms in food, making it crucial for people to take extra precautions while handling and consuming food.

She advised people to check the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables before consuming them, and to avoid eating from street vendors or unhygienic sources.

The physician further emphasized that even a small patch of rot on a fruit can be toxic, and it is best to discard it

entirely.

Additionally, she stressed the importance of drinking clean water, saying that access to safe drinking water is crucial in preventing waterborne illnesses.

Dr Sadia Khalid also advised people to store food properly and handle it hygienically to prevent cross-contamination, as diarrhea diseases and stomach infections are on the rise, with around 80-90 cases being reported daily, often characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

She recommended washing hands thoroughly before and after handling food, and ensuring that all utensils and cooking surfaces are clean and sanitized.

She further emphasized the importance of cooking food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry and seafood, to kill any bacteria or viruses that may be present.

By taking these simple precautions, people can significantly reduce their risk of falling ill due to food poisoning and intestinal infections, she added.

Responding a query, expert explained that intestinal infections occur when harmful bacteria, viruses or other pathogens enter the body through contaminated food or water.

These infections can cause a range of symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, she said, adding, in severe cases, intestinal infections can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even life-threatening complications.