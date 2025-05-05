Open Menu

Expert Warns Of Rising Intestinal Infections, Urges Public Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Health expert Monday warned of rising food poisoning and intestinal infection cases due to contaminated food and rotten fruits, stressing the need for public awareness on healthy and hygienic food practices.

Talking to a private news channel, a family Physician Dr Sadia Khalid explained that the current weather conditions are conducive to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms in food, making it crucial for people to take extra precautions while handling and consuming food.

She advised people to check the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables before consuming them, and to avoid eating from street vendors or unhygienic sources.

The physician further emphasized that even a small patch of rot on a fruit can be toxic, and it is best to discard it

entirely.

Additionally, she stressed the importance of drinking clean water, saying that access to safe drinking water is crucial in preventing waterborne illnesses.

Dr Sadia Khalid also advised people to store food properly and handle it hygienically to prevent cross-contamination, as diarrhea diseases and stomach infections are on the rise, with around 80-90 cases being reported daily, often characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

She recommended washing hands thoroughly before and after handling food, and ensuring that all utensils and cooking surfaces are clean and sanitized.

She further emphasized the importance of cooking food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry and seafood, to kill any bacteria or viruses that may be present.

By taking these simple precautions, people can significantly reduce their risk of falling ill due to food poisoning and intestinal infections, she added.

Responding a query, expert explained that intestinal infections occur when harmful bacteria, viruses or other pathogens enter the body through contaminated food or water.

These infections can cause a range of symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, she said, adding, in severe cases, intestinal infections can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even life-threatening complications.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

11 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

1 day ago
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 days ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 days ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 days ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 days ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan