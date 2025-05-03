Open Menu

Karachi Weather; Thunderstorms, Rain Expected On Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:36 PM

A western disturbance is currently affecting upper and central regions of Pakistan, with its impact now extending to southern areas including Sindh  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 3, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi and several parts of Sindh starting Monday.

The PMD predicted that a western disturbance is currently affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan, with its impact now extending to the southern areas, including Sindh.

Rain Forecast in Sindh:

Light rain with thunderstorm activity is expected on Sunday (tomorrow) in various districts including:

Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Shahdadkot, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad

Scattered showers are also forecasted in:

Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan

From Monday onward, rainfall is expected to spread to Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, and Jamshoro.

Strong winds and storm warning

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds for Karachi and several other parts of Sindh on Sunday and Monday. The department has warned that thunderstorm activity, including hail and lightning, could potentially damage weak infrastructure.

Public advisory

The residents are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel and secure loose outdoor objects to prevent damage from strong winds.

