Karachi Weather; Thunderstorms, Rain Expected On Monday
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:36 PM
A western disturbance is currently affecting upper and central regions of Pakistan, with its impact now extending to southern areas including Sindh
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 3, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi and several parts of Sindh starting Monday.
The PMD predicted that a western disturbance is currently affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan, with its impact now extending to the southern areas, including Sindh.
Rain Forecast in Sindh:
Light rain with thunderstorm activity is expected on Sunday (tomorrow) in various districts including:
Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Shahdadkot, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad
Scattered showers are also forecasted in:
Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan
From Monday onward, rainfall is expected to spread to Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, and Jamshoro.
Strong winds and storm warning
The PMD has also predicted gusty winds for Karachi and several other parts of Sindh on Sunday and Monday. The department has warned that thunderstorm activity, including hail and lightning, could potentially damage weak infrastructure.
Public advisory
The residents are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel and secure loose outdoor objects to prevent damage from strong winds.
Recent Stories
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
More Stories From Weather
-
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts3 hours ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after light rain21 hours ago
-
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today1 day ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore3 days ago
-
Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah3 days ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa8 days ago
-
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan8 days ago
-
Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday10 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore11 days ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Lahore12 days ago
-
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather12 days ago