Speeding Bus Crashes Into Truck, Kills 3 In Shorkot

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) At least three people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a truck and overturned into a ditch on the Shorkot-Pattan Road near Bahu Pull early Monday morning.

According to reports, Local authorities stated that the bus, which was en route from Lahore to Layyah, lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into a truck, resulting in three instant fatalities, private news channels reported.

The police and rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment and initiating an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital morgue and efforts were underway to identify the victims and inform their families, while the injured continued to receive treatment.

