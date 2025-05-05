Speeding Bus Crashes Into Truck, Kills 3 In Shorkot
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) At least three people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with a truck and overturned into a ditch on the Shorkot-Pattan Road near Bahu Pull early Monday morning.
According to reports, Local authorities stated that the bus, which was en route from Lahore to Layyah, lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into a truck, resulting in three instant fatalities, private news channels reported.
The police and rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment and initiating an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital morgue and efforts were underway to identify the victims and inform their families, while the injured continued to receive treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speeding bus crashes into truck, kills 3 in Shorkot6 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed26 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Ashraf Sehrai as icon of plebiscite voice on martyrdom anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to regional peace, but any aggression to be responded forcefully: Tarar46 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on official visit1 hour ago
-
Pak Army gives befitting response to Indian unprovoked firing along LoC10 hours ago
-
In-camera session on National Security underway10 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of writer Kamal Pasha10 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspect charged with killing brother11 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspected drug peddlers, motorbike lifters11 hours ago
-
Hajj operation: 98pc official pilgrims issued visas12 hours ago
-
Meena Majeed terms “She Power” program as revolutionary step for Balochistan's girls12 hours ago