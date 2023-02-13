AJK CDC approves 11 development projects costing over 6 billion rupees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Monday approved 11 development projects costing over 6 billion rupees.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan was attended by ministers of the cabinet, advisers to the Prime Minister and top officials of the government.

The projects approved by the CDC included five projects worth more than Rs 3 billion for physical planning and housing, four projects for public works, and one each of Health and Education. Among the projects approved in physical planning and housing sector include the completion of remaining facilities in repair of the Supreme Court and High Court building, installation of an elevator in the High Court Building worth Rs 426.659 million, completion of remaining work of water supply scheme phase 1 at Rawlakot worth Rs 8668.41 million, remaining work of Darek Dam, worth Rs 744 million, up gradation of water supply scheme at Palindri in district Sidhnuti, Rs 663.

38 million, water supply scheme Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Charoi in district Kotli and Greater Water Supply Scheme Hattian Bala worth Rs 437.16 million .

other projects approved include the remodeling of city squares in the capital Muzaffarabad, construction of RCC Bridge on Salar Nullah and Panji, Kalri Kasgma Road in district Bhimber worth 531 million rupees,up gradation of Jandala Pir Gili Road part 1 in Bhimbar district and reconditioning of remaining part of Kotli Nikyal road in Kotli district were also approved.Two projects in health and education sectors including provision of necessary equipments and other requirements to District Headquarter Hospital ( DHQ) Palandri and construction of six high school buildings in Muzaffarabad and Jhelum Valley were also approved in the meeting.