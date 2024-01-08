Open Menu

AJK Court Suspends Press Club Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Additional District and session Judge Muzaffarabad on Monday suspended elections of Central Press club (CPC) conducted on Sunday in violation of the court’s earlier order under petition filed by Farooq Khan Mughal, member CPC versus Raja Ifikhar Ahmad and others and summoned the respondents in person on Wednesday in contempt of court

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Additional District and session Judge Muzaffarabad on Monday suspended elections of Central Press club (CPC) conducted on Sunday in violation of the court’s earlier order under petition filed by Farooq Khan Mughal, member CPC versus Raja Ifikhar Ahmad and others and summoned the respondents in person on Wednesday in contempt of court.

The District and session Judge on Saturday had issued a stay order against the election on the plea of petitioner till Monday, but the respondent conducted fake elections on Sunday and arranged a swear in ceremony of the so called elected office barriers at midnight.

The petitioner contended in his main application that he was a candidate for the presidential election and outgoing president who was also in the run for the next tenure deleted his and his nominator and seconder’s name from the voter list at the last moment in a bid to keep them away from the electoral process.

The District Judge while issuing notices to the respondents for Monday issued a stay order to maintain the status quo and the orders were served to the respondents by the court representative but they violated willfully the honorable court’s order and conducted poll on Sunday while nearly half of the total strength of members remained away from the polling process.

The election commissioner put fake polling agent of the opponent candidate and prepared and announced a result declaring his favorite group’s candidates successful. Furthermore, he issued the notification of the successful candidates being declared by him and conducted their oath taking ceremony on midnight of the same day.

The stay of election was extended till 15th of January while the plea to declare so called elections null and void was fixed for Wednesday suspending the election of the office holders till date and in person summon were issued to respondents in contempt application on the same date.

