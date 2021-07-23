UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Election Commission Gives Final Touches To Election Arrangements

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

AJK Election Commission gives final touches to election arrangements

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission Friday gave final touches to the election arrangements, scheduled to be held in the liberated valley on July 25.

Talking to APP, AJK Election Commission Member Farhat Ali Mir said a total of 3.

2 million registered voters from all 45 electoral Constituencies including 33 in all 10 AJK districts and 12 meant for Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan would exercise their right to vote on the election day.

He said 829 polling stations had been declared most sensitive while 1,200 polling stations sensitive.

He said Pakistan Army was deputed at the polling stations to maintain the law and order only as it had no role in election process.

He also lauded the vibrant role of media for giving extensive coverage to the efforts of the election commission for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the AJK.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Army Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Media All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

4 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

7 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.