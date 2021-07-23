AJK Election Commission gives final touches to election arrangements

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission Friday gave final touches to the election arrangements, scheduled to be held in the liberated valley on July 25.

Talking to APP, AJK Election Commission Member Farhat Ali Mir said a total of 3.

2 million registered voters from all 45 electoral Constituencies including 33 in all 10 AJK districts and 12 meant for Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan would exercise their right to vote on the election day.

He said 829 polling stations had been declared most sensitive while 1,200 polling stations sensitive.

He said Pakistan Army was deputed at the polling stations to maintain the law and order only as it had no role in election process.

He also lauded the vibrant role of media for giving extensive coverage to the efforts of the election commission for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the AJK.