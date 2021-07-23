UrduPoint.com
AJK Election Commission Issues Directives To All Three Divisional Administrations

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:40 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of AJK issued directives to Commissioners of all the three Divisions including Muzaffarabad, Poonch and Mirpur to make comprehensive arrangements for delivering the polling bags and other related materials at respective the polling stations.

The concerned Presiding Officers deployed on the polling stations were directed to adopt special security measures for Elections of AJK Legislative Assembly which is being held on July 25, 2021 on Sunday.

As per the notification, the Divisional commissioners have been directed to make strict monitoring system and carry on the Presiding Officers and polling staff along with polling bags and concerned material and deliver at the polling station with strict security measures and do the same after the election process was over and after starting the compile of results.

The notification continued and directed that to ensure the deployment of security staff at every polling station as mentioned in the chart and directed that security staff deployed at the office of the District Returning Officer and Returning Officers would be responsible for their security and would remain red alert till the final official results would be announced and the concerned security staff can only change his position with the permission of the concerned Returning Officer after the announcement of the final official results.

According to the notification, the Presiding Officer, Polling Staff and Polling Agents of the candidates only can be allowed to enter into the polling station and the Presiding Officer for his facility only can deploy a security staff inside the polling station conditionally and the concerned security personnel do not affect the secrecy of the voter ,besides, the security staff outside the polling station would have the responsibility to check the National Identity Card of the voter before allowing him to caste his/her vote .

