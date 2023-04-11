AJK High Court disqualifies PM Tanveer Iliyas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday after a brief hearing of a contempt notice, awarded imprisonment till the rising of the court, consequently disqualifying Tanveer Iliyas from the office of Prime Minister (PM) and dissolution of the government.

Iliyas appeared before a full bench of the high court on a contempt notice and surrendered unconditional apology for his contemptuous speech but the court announced the brief order disqualifying him from office.

He then proceeded to Supreme Court to appear which had also summoned him.

The Supreme Court can review the High Court order on an appeal by the Prime Minister.