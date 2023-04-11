Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

AJK High Court Disqualifies PM Tanveer Iliyas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

AJK High Court disqualifies PM Tanveer Iliyas

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Tuesday after a brief hearing of a contempt notice, awarded imprisonment till the rising of the court, consequently disqualifying Tanveer Iliyas from the office of Prime Minister (PM) and dissolution of the government.

Iliyas appeared before a full bench of the high court on a contempt notice and surrendered unconditional apology for his contemptuous speech but the court announced the brief order disqualifying him from office.

He then proceeded to Supreme Court to appear which had also summoned him.

The Supreme Court can review the High Court order on an appeal by the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Supreme Court Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

24 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

24 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

24 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.