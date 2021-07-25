AJK people supporting PTI with their vote: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that false propaganda of 'Rajkumari' [Maryam Nawaz] showed that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the PML-N in the elections there.

In her tweet, she said that huge rush could be witnessed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camps. She said people were supporting the PTI with their votes.