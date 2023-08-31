Open Menu

AJK PM Approves Historic Administrative Package For Poonch Division

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AJK PM approves historic administrative package for Poonch Division

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) : AUG 31 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has approved a historic administrative package for Poonch Division.

He announced the historic package at a special ceremony held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis the other day.

Addressing media persons on this occasion, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq handed over the notification file to former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan.

He said that to remove the feeling of deprivation of the division, a big package had been approved in consultation with the allied parties, which had been notified.

"The government is aware of the problems of the people and we will solve them," he added.

The prime minister said the purpose of the package was to remove the sense of deprivation of the people of this division.

Poonch has been empowered administratively by giving the posts of, Chief Engineer Roads Poonch, Chief Engineer Electronics Poonch, Director Health Services Poonch, Divisional Director Colleges Poonch, Chief Engineer Buildings/ Public Health Engineering.

"Kashmiri freedom movement is our everything, our struggle will continue until the right of self-determination is achieved," the prime minister said.

He said that environmental problems were arising due to the diversion of the Neelum Jhelum River, adding SOPs had been made in collaboration with WAPDA to solve these problems.

In response to a question, the prime minister said that journalists were the most reliable minds to shape public opinion.

