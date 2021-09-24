AJK PM pays visit to AIMS hospital, annoys over absence of doctors

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid a surprise visit to Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Hospital on Thursday night without any protocol and inquired about the patients health

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid a surprise visit to Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Hospital on Thursday night without any protocol and inquired about the patients health.

He expressed his displeasure over the absence of doctors and non-availability of medicines and poor sanitation arrangements in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the provision of the basic health facilities to the people was the responsibility of the government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this objective.

He said basic health facilities to the citizens would be ensured according to thevision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.