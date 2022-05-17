UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks A Detailed Master Plan For City Upgradation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while chairing a meeting of Muzaffarabad Development Authority on Tuesday issued directives to the concerned authorities to prepare a detailed master plan for the capital city keeping in view the modern-day requirements and challenges in the future

Cabinet Ministers including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab and Chairman Dam Syed Azhar Gilani and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting it was decided that powers of Development Authority Muzaffarabad and Municipal Corporation would be determined separately after the segregation of both the entities.

The meeting decided to conduct a grand operation in the city against encroachment.The meeting also decided to take strict measures to ensure organized construction of the city in view of its growing population.

Museums, libraries and feature walls of historical figures would be constructed to highlight the city's ancient civilizations.

The meeting decided to build food streets, coffee shops and beautiful spots along the Jhelum and Neelum rivers.

On the occasion, the PM AJK, while expressing serious concern over the low-income generation from the assets of the Muzaffarabad development Authority (MDA), said that the MDA came into existence in 1988 and despite the passage of nearly four decades it was yet to be seen that what powers they enjoy.

He said that it was quite difficult to manage old cities but for new cities it was imperative to prepare a master plan to ensure safety and survival of future generations. Citing the ever-growing population growth in and around the capital city, the PM said, "Master plan of Muzaffarabad city should be prepared keeping in view the modern demands and requirements of the next hundred years".

The Prime Minister AJK directed the concerned ministers from Muzaffarabad division to sit together and decide the jurisdiction of the city and determine the powers of the Municipal Corporation and the dam.

