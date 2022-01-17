AJK police bust gang of looters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The city police Muzaffarabad busted a gang of looters at Satellite Town Lungarporah while the Inspector General Police Azad Suhail Tajik took a sue motto notice of a video clip which has gone viral on the social media here on Monday.

According to the police officials, the video clip showing that gang of looters comprising three accused have had overpower a couple in their car at Satellite Town Lungarporah, suburban area of capital Muzaffarabad and the looters pulled out the couple from their car and demanded mobiles and cash and on resisting, the accused thrashed them and used abusive language against the couple and tried to seize their car.

After taking notice by IGP, the SSP Muzaffarabad Muhammad Yaseen Baigh ordered the task to ASI,SHO city police station, Choki officer Jalalabad, ASI Showkat Jameel, Investigation Officers Muhammad Iqbal and Sadaqat Ali who traced out all the three accused within few hours after the incident, the accused included Hafiz ur Rehman, Shafqat s/o Noor Zaman Qureshi r/o Shala Bagh and Muhammad Danish Chuadhry s/o Nadir r/o Dheryan Bombyan were detained and put behind the bar.

The accused on the initial investigation confessed their involvement in the incident whereas, the further investigation to find other aspects of the incident in order to obstruct such incidents in future, police officials added.