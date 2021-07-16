AJK polls: Farrukh condemns attack on PTI rally

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condemned the attack on Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) ministers Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Murad Saeed by unknown persons during an election rally in Hattian Bala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday condemned the attack on Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) ministers Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Murad Saeed by unknown persons during an election rally in Hattian Bala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a tweet, the State Minister accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Farooq Haider and its supporters for creating political unrest in the territory.

The PML-N has resorted to traditional hooliganism and 'gullu craysi' due to fear of defeat in the upcoming elections of AJK, he added.