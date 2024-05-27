AJK President condoles the demise of an eminent AJK lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran lawyer Azad Jammu Kashmir Jameel Jaggal Advocate.

In his condolence message issued on Sunday, Barrister Chaudhry, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

