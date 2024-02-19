Open Menu

AJK Prime Minister Meets Delegation From Kasghama Health And Welfare Trust

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 09:29 PM

A delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of Kasghama Health and Welfare Trust, Muhammad Mustafa, called on AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday and apprised him of various development projects aimed at mass public welfare in health and education sectors

These projects have been launched by the NGO in various remote parts of AJK, including Mirpur district.

During the meeting, matters related to Government Girls Middle and Special Boys and Girls School Mohra Jango Kasghama District Bhimbar were discussed in detail, as per an AJK government handout issued on Monday.

It may be recalled that a new building, constructed jointly by Kasghama Health Welfare Trust and Oak Tree Trust UK, was inaugurated two days prior, on 17th February 2024. The land for the construction of the school building was donated by CEO Kasghama Health and Welfare Trust, Muhammad Mustafa.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM, while appreciating Mr.

Mustafa's welfare work, stated that the government would fully cooperate with Kasghama Health and Welfare Trust in these welfare endeavors.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of taking care of special children. He approved a proposed MoU to work jointly for hiring qualified teachers and maintenance of the building to ensure the provision of quality education for the children.

During the event, Professor Dr. Abdul Rasheed Gatrad suggested a framework to address environmental pollution, especially plastic pollution. He proposed measures at the government level to prevent the use of plastic. He mentioned that his organization, "World Against Single-Use Plastic," would also support the government in this regard. Dr. Abdul Rasheed Gatrad also presented his book to the Prime Minister.

Other members of the delegation included Ms. Pakistan World Shafina Patel Shah, Rabnawaz Khan, Mahfooz Alam, Muhammad Shahbaz Nowshahi, CEO MIAT UK Dr. Abdul Rasheed, CEO Oak Tree Trust UK, and Dr. N. Charles Robertson.

More Stories From Pakistan