AJK Varsity Bans Putting On Lipstick By Female Students In Campus

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

AJK varsity bans putting on lipstick by female students in campus

The public sector University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muzaffarabad has prohibited putting on lipstick by the female students during studies in the campus, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The public sector University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muzaffarabad has prohibited putting on lipstick by the female students during studies in the campus, it was officially announced.

The varsity also announced penalty of Rs.

100/- to be imposed, on the spot, against the violators of the prohibitory order.

An official circular issued by the Coordinator, Institute of education, Univesity of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Main Chehla campus, Muzaffarabad said "female students are not allowed to put on lipstick. If seen they will be fined at the spot for Rs. 100/- each time". "Miss Musarat Kazmi is notified for the task", the circular added.

Education Jammu Muzaffarabad

