UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajmal Khattak Quami Literary Seminar On Feb 2

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:26 PM

Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar on Feb 2

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar in memory of renowned figure-Ajmal Khattak on February 2 in the conference hall of the academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar in memory of renowned figure-Ajmal Khattak on February 2 in the conference hall of the academy.

The 'Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar' is a part of a series of the National Literary seminars being held in memory of the country's eminent personalities.

The speakers will highlight different aspects of Ajmal Khattak's life with respect to his great struggle and literary work.

Pashto lovers have been asked to support in making this seminar a success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ajmal Khattak February Love

Recent Stories

Denmark: Virus death toll surpasses 2,000

3 minutes ago

Iconic English footballer Wayne Rooney hangs up hi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Prikhodko Died - ..

3 minutes ago

Delhi clashes as farmers tractor protest overshado ..

3 minutes ago

Black laws on rise, secularism on decline in Indi ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand likely to approve Pfizer vaccine next ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.