Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar on Feb 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar in memory of renowned figure-Ajmal Khattak on February 2 in the conference hall of the academy.

The 'Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar' is a part of a series of the National Literary seminars being held in memory of the country's eminent personalities.

The speakers will highlight different aspects of Ajmal Khattak's life with respect to his great struggle and literary work.

Pashto lovers have been asked to support in making this seminar a success.