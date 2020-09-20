Akhtar for special focus on uplift of backward areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that work continued with rapid pace on uplift schemes to provide basic facilities to masses as the government struggling for providing equal opportunities without any political affiliation.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views during inauguration of metal roads at Mouza Sultanpur, UC billi Wala here on Sunday.

He said that the incumbent government is paying special focus on development of deprived areas.

He directed officials concerned to expedite ongoing sewerage work at basti Billi wala and complete it as early as possible.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that all the uplift works were being completed on principles of high standard and on merit basis.

AP