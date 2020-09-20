UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akhtar For Special Focus On Uplift Of Backward Areas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Akhtar for special focus on uplift of backward areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that work continued with rapid pace on uplift schemes to provide basic facilities to masses as the government struggling for providing equal opportunities without any political affiliation.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views during inauguration of metal roads at Mouza Sultanpur, UC billi Wala here on Sunday.

He said that the incumbent government is paying special focus on development of deprived areas.

He directed officials concerned to expedite ongoing sewerage work at basti Billi wala and complete it as early as possible.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that all the uplift works were being completed on principles of high standard and on merit basis.

AP

Related Topics

Sunday All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 minute ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

46 minutes ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

1 hour ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.