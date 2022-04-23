Akhuwat’s founder Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Prize

(@ItsFSW)

As many as 343 candidates from around the world have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 – 251 individuals and 92 organizations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Renowned philanthropist and founder of country’s largest interest free microfinance program Akhuwat, Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize 2022.

He is nominated for his humanitarian services for poverty alleviation in country.

Besides providing interest free loans to the poor, Akhuwat also runs a health services program, helping hundreds of thousands of patients; a “clothes bank” that has distributed more than three million clothes for the needy; and a program of economic, health, and psycho-social services for the discriminated transgender community.

Akhuwat also has established its system in provision of free education across the country. Under the program, a university has been set up in Kasure where students are being provided with free quality education.



In the Covid-19 pandemic, Akhuwat responded with emergency loans and grants, food relief, and other assistance in over a hundred cities in Pakistan.

In a statement, Dr Amjad Saqib said, “My services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah. No person can nominate himself for the Nobel Prize and there is no lobbying involved in the entire process”.

Dr. Saqib is a former civil servant who founded Akhuwat in 2001. The organization is now the largest interest-free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

He is also a recipient of Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.