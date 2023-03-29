UrduPoint.com

AKU's Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta Receives 2023 Henry G. Friesen International Prize In Health Research

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 11:13 PM

AKU's Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta receives 2023 Henry G. Friesen International Prize in health research

Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, distinguished university professor and founding director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at the Aga Khan University, has been awarded the prestigious Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research for his contributions to global child health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, distinguished university professor and founding director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at the Aga Khan University, has been awarded the prestigious Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research for his contributions to global child health.

The Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research is a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding contributions to health research. Established in 2005 by the Friends of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (FCIHR), said a press release.

The prize is awarded annually to a researcher who has made a significant impact on health research globally. Nominees are evaluated based on the impact and quality of their research, as well as their contributions to the broader health research community.

A prominent name in the circles of public health research and global health advocacy, Dr. Bhutta has made outstanding contributions to the field of child health and development, with a focus on improving maternal and child health in developing countries.

This is evident from his impressive academic background, his association with leading global health institutions, and the list of various honors conferred on him.

As a Distinguished National Professor of the Government of Pakistan, Dr. Bhutta chairs the board of Governors of the National Institute of Health, Pakistan.

He has also served as co-Chair of the Maternal and Child Health oversight committee of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO) and as a technical member of the high-level UN Health and Human Rights committee.

Dr. Bhutta is a leading member of major Lancet series advocating for evidence-based interventions in global health.

He leads large research groups based in Pakistan, Canada, and Central Asia, with a special interest in research synthesis, scaling up evidence-based interventions in community settings, and implementation research in fragile health systems.

Recently, he led the Lancet series on optimizing child and adolescent health (2022), which provides a blueprint for post-COVID-19 recovery for children globally.

Till date, he has published over 1,275 indexed publications, including ten books and over 150 book chapters.

He is one of the most highly cited academics in global health As the recipient of the Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research, Dr. Bhutta will deliver public talks in 2023in conjunction with the Friesen Prize Program.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Canada Women From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Militar ..

Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Military Force Against Drug Cartels

8 minutes ago
 Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecti ..

Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecting ZNPP's Safety - Envoy

8 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violati ..

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Ceasefire Violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

7 minutes ago
 Transnistrian Foreign Minister Hopes OSCE Will Pla ..

Transnistrian Foreign Minister Hopes OSCE Will Play More Active Role in Settling ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Decline in Feb Amounted to 3.1% Y/Y - ..

Russia's GDP Decline in Feb Amounted to 3.1% Y/Y - Economic Development Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Brazilian President May Visit China on April 11 - ..

Brazilian President May Visit China on April 11 - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.