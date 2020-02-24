AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of the Year unveiled in collaboration with the Lahore Biennale

Tranquil Dawn is AkzoNobel’s Color of the Year for 2020.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) Revealed to audience of architects, interior designers, culture connoisseurs and patronsin Punjab Public Library (Wazir Khan Baradari) – a historical site from the Mughal era located between NCA and Punjab Public library;the venue provided theperfect backdrop for the unveiling of the delicate, fluid shade somewhere between green, blue and grey.

“Tranquil Dawn perfectly captures the 2020 mood of what makes us human,” explains Heleen van Gent, Head of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center – which leads the annual trend research. “It’s reminiscent of the colors of the morning sky and encapsulates our desire to treasure our most human qualities, which we’ll need in the new decade we are entering. It’s an exciting and inspiring way for us to share our passion for paint with the world.”

Specialists from the company’s paints and coatings businesses work with leading design professionals to study the annual trend research findings. The colors are then translated for use with specific products to offer on-trend selections to customers in various markets.For homes and decorative paints in particular, the four related 2020 color palettes meet a series of specific needs (such as creating a home for play), while also enabling consumers to express themselves.

Divided into separate themes, the palettes are known as The Care Palette, The Play Palette, The Meaning Palette and The Creativity Palette.Tranquil Dawn features in all four of the company’s ColourFutures 2020 palettes.

AkzoNobel Pakistan CEO, Saad Mahmood Rashid said, “At AkzoNobel, we give prime importance to investing in color expertise & global color trends. We are proud to be the official partners of Lahore Biennale 2020 and honored to launch Tranquil Dawn today. Through our palettes, we aim to inspire and amplify spirit of creativity, care and meaning – a central theme highlighted through the social, cultural, political, and historical discourse that has taken place over the course of the Lahore Biennale.”

Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director of the Lahore Biennale Foundation, while acknowledging the support of AkzoNobel said, "AkzoNobel has supported LBF since the beginning and continues to be one of the leading supporters of art by being the Color Partner of the Lahore Biennale (LB02).

The night ended with an enthralling musical performance by the legendary Asif Ali Santo.