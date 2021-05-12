Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Ramazan package among 300 families

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) ::Like every year, the Al-Khidmat Foundation by maintaining its tradition of services has distributed Ramazan packages among 300 deserving families in Karak.

The foundation distributed Ramazan packages to 300 poor and deserving families with food items worth over Rs.

900,000 in Nusrati Chontra under Banda Tehsil, while the main function was held at Government Higher Secondary school, Karak City.

District President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Siddiqullah Shaheen, District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Zahoor jointly distributed packages among the deserving people.

"We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our poor and distressed people in every difficult hour," Muhammad Zahoor said.

Siddiqullah Shaheen said that Al-Khidmat Foundation workers and volunteers are working tirelessly for relief of deserving people.