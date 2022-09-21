Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes rations to 200 flood affected people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed rations among the flood victims of Jafarabad Gandakh at Boys Scout school in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to the detail, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a ceremony of a ration distribution at Boys Scout School for flood victims where the Al-Khidmat Foundation's Balochistan chapter Chief Muhammad Sadiq distributed rations among more than 200 flood-affected people including women.

while talking to the victims, Muhammad Sadiq said that flood affected people would not be leaved alone in this time of trouble saying that Al-Khidmat Foundation was striving to provide rations and other necessary items to flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan.

He said that ration and all their necessities of life would be taken care of for the flood victims saying that clean drinking water would also be provided to the victims.

He said that International non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local NGOs should come forward to help flood victims because most areas of Balochistan was affected from rain and floods.

Apart from this, ration has been distributed by Al-Khidmat Foundation in Jafarabad, Gandakh and others area of the province.

Flood victims Imran Khan Mudassar, Faheem Ahmed, Asad Khan Jamali, Master Mehboob Jamali, Rahab Jamali Qalandar Jamali Sahib Lashari and others have appreciated the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for taking steps to provide rations among people who were affected from recent and floods.