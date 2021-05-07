Al-Khidmat Foundation serving ailing humanity: Abdul Shakoor

Al-Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is serving the ailing humanity not only in Pakistan but also entire world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is serving the ailing humanity not only in Pakistan but also entire world.

Speaking on the occasion, it is a noble cause to help facilitate the deserving people.

while distributing rations, clothes, medicine and other essential items to the Syrian refugees organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation and Hairat Foundation Turkish Organisation here on Friday.

Muhammad Abdul Shakoor directed his staff to further enhance services for the humanity.

Al-Khidmat and the Turkish organization Hairat Foundation are engaged in serving Syrian refugees and providing food, clothing, dry rations, medicine, other necessities for Syrian children and alleviating the deprivations and worries of the Syrian people from the construction of Agoosh Home and also playing their role for establishing the deserving.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has appealed to the nation to come forward and support Al-Khidmat in helping the Syrian, Rohingya and Pakistani Muslim brothers and sisters.