Albania, UAE, Ghana, Gabon and Brazil win UNSC seats; Pakistan congratulates

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) General Assembly Friday elected Albania, UAE, Ghana, Gabon and Brazil to the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

All five countries were unopposed for a seat on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, congratulated the new council members, saying he looks forward to working with them.

"Pakistan looks forward to working closely with newly elected members of the council to promote international peace and security, in accordance with the purpose and principles enshrined in the UN Charter," he said in a tweet.

It will be Albania's first time serving on the council and Brazil's 11th time. There had been a three-way race for two African seats but Congo dropped out on Monday.

The 193-member Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the results of the secret-ballot vote and congratulated the winner.

The new members will join the five veto-wielding permanent members of the council -- the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France -- and the five countries elected last year: India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

In Friday's ballot, Ghana received 185 votes, Gabon 183 votes, Brazil 181 votes, UAE 179 votes and Albania 175 votes.