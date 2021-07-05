UrduPoint.com
Aleem Elahi Gujjar Elected As President Of Anjuman Gujran Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Aleem Elahi Gujjar elected as President of Anjuman Gujran Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Aleem Elahi Gujjar was returned successful on the seat of President of Anjuman-e-Gujran Sindh by securing 156 votes to defeat his rival Iqbal Noon here on Monday.

Mohammad Ramzan was elected as Senior Vice President, Mohammad Akram Vice President-I, Mohammad Saeed Vice President-II, Chaudhry Mohammad Afzal Jaagir Vice President-III, Mohammad Siddique Rafi General Secretary, Mohammad Iqbal Joint Secretary, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Finance Secretary, Mohammad Akram as Press and Information Secretary and Abdul Rehman as Office Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion of the election results, Legal Adviser of Anjuman-e-Gujran Sindh Munsif Jan Advocate expressed confidence that the newly elected body of the Anjuman would strive with more energy and dedication to resolve problems which are being confronted by their voters.

More Stories From Pakistan

